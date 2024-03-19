Telangana State Public Service Commission will open TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024 correction window on March 23, 2024. Candidates who have applied for Group 1 Services can check the notice on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024: Correction window opens on March 23, notice here

The correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 27, 2024 at 5 pm. Candidates can make changes in the application form within this time frame. After the time given above for Edit Option, no further opportunities for affecting changes in Application would be permitted.

TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link for TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the necessary changes.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.