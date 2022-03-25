TSTET 2022: Notification to release today on tstet.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TSTET 2022 notification will release today, March 25, 2022. The official notification will release at 10 am on the official website. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

According to some media reports, the application process will begin on March 26 and will end on April 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022 and the results are expected to release in July 2022. However, the official notice has not been released and the dates will be confirmed once the notice is available on the official website.

TSTET 2022: How to apply

To apply for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS TET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Your name has been registered.

Now login to the account through registration details and fill in the application form.

Enter details in the application form- Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, Qualification etc.

Upload the scanned copies of the relevant certificates and photograph.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

