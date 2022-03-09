Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED result 2022 to be out on April 10, Know how to check here
UCEED result 2022 to be out on April 10, Know how to check here

  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10.
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 08:46 PM IST
UCEED result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of UCEED at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The score card will be available for downloading from March 14.

UCEED Result 2022: Know how to check result

Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the ‘score card’ tab, on the homepage,

Click on the ‘login’ button

Login with your ID and password

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

The results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) were released on March 8. The result is available on the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. From March 12 forward, scorecards will be available to download.

