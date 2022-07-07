UGC NET 2022 admit cards released for July 9 exams on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) or UGC NET 2022 examination scheduled for July 9, 2022. Candidates who have their paper(s) on this date can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download admit cards.

NTA is conducting UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14, 2022 in CBT Mode. Date sheets for the test has already been released.

Admit cards for other exam days are expected soon on the NTA website.

“Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards for concerned subject(s) from website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or any major discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” the NTA notification reads.

“Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 11 and 12 July 2022 for concerned subject(s) are being released soon on the NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . The city intimation slip and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for concerned subject(s) shall be released in due course,” it adds.

UGC NET admit card 2022 direct link