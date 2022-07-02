National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for July examination soon. The National Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded when released on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET examination for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be conducted on July 8, 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13 and 14, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download July exam hall tickets

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam duration is for 180 minutes or 3 hours and the exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm. there is no break in between Paper I and Paper 2.