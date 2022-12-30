Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2022: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

UGC NET December 2022: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Published on Dec 30, 2022 08:21 AM IST

UGC NET December 2022 registration begins on December 29, 2022. Candidates can check the registration link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for UGC NET December 2022. Candidates who want to apply for NTA UGC NET examination can apply online through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2022 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The last date for submission of online application form is till January 17, 2023. The last date for submission of exam fee is January 18, 2023 and correction in the particulars in online application form from January 19 to 20, 2023.

The announcement of city of exam centre in first week of the February 2023 and admit card will be available in second week of February 2023. The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for UGC NET will have to pay 1100/- as application fees if belonging to General/ Unreserved category, 550/- if belonging to General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and 275/- if belonging to SC/ST/pwD and Third gender. More related details can be checked on the official site of UGC NET.

