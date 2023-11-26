UGC NET December 2023: Exam city slips likely next week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city information slip of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 next week. In the exam notification, NTA had mentioned that the document will likely be uploaded on ugcnet.nta.nic.in in the last week of November. UGC NET December 2023: Exam city slips expected next week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Exam city slips will inform candidates in which city their exam centres will be located. It is different from admit card.

Admit card of the UGC NET December exam will be out in the first week of December, 2023.

Candidates are required to use roll number and date of birth as login credentials to download UGC NET admit card and exam city slip.

The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule containing subject-wise exam dates can be downloaded from the website.

How to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city intimation slip download link.

Now login with application number and date of birth.

Download the slip and check the city allotted to you.

For any information related to the exam, candidates can contact the NTA on phone numbers 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.