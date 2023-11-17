UGC NET December 2023 subject wise exam schedule released at the nta.ac.in, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the UGC NET December 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA Releases UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule(HT file)

The notification regarding the intimation of the city examination centre will be released on the UGC NET and NTA website 10 days before the examination.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination for English and History will be conducted on December 6 in shift 1 and shift 2, respectively. The exam for the commerce subject will be held on December 7 in shift 1 and the exam for computer science and application will be conducted on December 7 in shift 2. The Public Administration and Philosophy examination will be held on December 8 in shift 2. The exam for Political Science will take place on December 11 in shift 1 and for Hindi, the exam will be held on December 11 in shift 2.

The Geography, sociology and Mass Communication exam will be held on December 12. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below:

The written examination for the UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET 2023 result will be announced on January 10, 2024.

For more information, on UGC NET December 2023 examination candidates can contact at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website at nta.ac.in or UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.