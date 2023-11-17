close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2023 subject wise exam schedule released at the nta.ac.in, notice here

UGC NET December 2023 subject wise exam schedule released at the nta.ac.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 01:37 PM IST

NTA releases the UGC NET Dec 2023 exam schedule. Check the notice here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the UGC NET December 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule(HT file)
NTA Releases UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule(HT file)

The notification regarding the intimation of the city examination centre will be released on the UGC NET and NTA website 10 days before the examination.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination for English and History will be conducted on December 6 in shift 1 and shift 2, respectively. The exam for the commerce subject will be held on December 7 in shift 1 and the exam for computer science and application will be conducted on December 7 in shift 2. The Public Administration and Philosophy examination will be held on December 8 in shift 2. The exam for Political Science will take place on December 11 in shift 1 and for Hindi, the exam will be held on December 11 in shift 2.

The Geography, sociology and Mass Communication exam will be held on December 12. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below:

UGC NET December 2023 examination schedule 

The written examination for the UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET 2023 result will be announced on January 10, 2024.

For more information, on UGC NET December 2023 examination candidates can contact at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website at nta.ac.in or UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out