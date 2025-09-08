UGC NET December 2025 News: When did application process start in last two years? Check past trends

The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the application process for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 in due course. Candidates interested in applying for the exam will be able to submit their application forms on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2025 News: Check when application process began in last two years. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

Notably, to get an understanding of when the application process will begin, prospective candidates can look at when the registrations started in the last two years.

For instance, in 2023, registration for UGC NET December examination had commenced from September 30 and closed on October 31. The UGC NET exam was conducted from December 6 to 22, 2023.

Likewise, in 2024, UGC NET December registrations began slightly late, from December 9, 2024. The last date to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 was extended till January 2, 2025.

Once the registration process begins, the NTA will allow candidates to make corrections in their application forms.

UGC NET December 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the UGC NET December 2025 when the process begins by following the process mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the registration link. Enter details to register yourself. Login to your account and fill in the application form. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee. Review the application form and submit it. Download the application form and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at CSIR UGC NET.