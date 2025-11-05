Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA releases advisory for completion of application process, check here

    UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration process ends this week. NTA has issued an advisory for completion of application process. Check here. 

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 9:51 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The National Testing Agency, NTA has released advisory for UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process. Candidates who want to apply for the the examination can check the advisory on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA releases advisory for completion of application process, check here (HT file)
    UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA releases advisory for completion of application process, check here (HT file)

    As per the official notice, the registration window will close on November 7, 2025 at 11.50 pm. Candidates who still have not applied should check the advisory given below.

    a. Eligible and interested candidates should ensure that they fill and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee.

    b. They should download and retain the confirmation page and further reference.

    Candidates who have successfully paid the exam fee will be considered as having completed the application process.

    Direct link to apply for UGC NET December Exam 2025

    UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to apply

    To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    2. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 1150/- is general/unreserved category, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category. The payement will be done through online mode.

    UGC NET December Exam 2025 dates out at nta.ac.in, check notice here

    The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025. The examination will be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in computer based test mode across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

    Advisory here

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Releases Advisory For Completion Of Application Process, Check Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes