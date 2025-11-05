The National Testing Agency, NTA has released advisory for UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process. Candidates who want to apply for the the examination can check the advisory on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA releases advisory for completion of application process, check here (HT file)

As per the official notice, the registration window will close on November 7, 2025 at 11.50 pm. Candidates who still have not applied should check the advisory given below.

a. Eligible and interested candidates should ensure that they fill and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee.

b. They should download and retain the confirmation page and further reference.

Candidates who have successfully paid the exam fee will be considered as having completed the application process.

Direct link to apply for UGC NET December Exam 2025 UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to apply To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- is general/unreserved category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category. The payement will be done through online mode.

UGC NET December Exam 2025 dates out at nta.ac.in, check notice here

The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025. The examination will be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in computer based test mode across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.