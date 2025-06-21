UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025 released for June 26th & 27th exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the advanced exam city intimation slips for UGC NET examination scheduled for June 26 and June 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can download the exam city slips from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2025 exam city, admit card live updates UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025 has been released for June 26th & 27th exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download the exam city slips by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Prior to this, the NTA had released the UGC NET exam city slips for June 25 examination.

It may be mentioned here that the exam city slip must not be considered as the Admit Card for the examination. The purpose of the exam city slip is to to facilitate the candidates by providing advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located.

The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 will be issued later, the NTA said.

Notably, the UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Furthermore, the question papers will include of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET June 2025: How to download exam city slips

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip.

3. Key in your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, candidates are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Alternatively, candidates are also advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET for more information.