TS ICET answer key 2025 today at icet.tgche.ac.in, how to check

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will release the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) answer key 2025 today, June 21. Along with the answer key, the council is also expected to release question papers and display candidates' responses. TS ICET answer key 2025 today at icet.tgche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

When released, candidates can check the Telangana ICET provisional answer key at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TGCHE said that candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key from June 22 to June 26 on the payment of ₹500 per question.

It added that if an objection is found valid, it will be considered for processing the result and fee collected against it will be refunded.

TS ICET result will be declared on Monday, July 7, 2025.

How to download TS ICET answer key 2025

When released, candidates can download the TS ICET provisional answer key by following these steps-

Open the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the provisional answer key download link displayed on the home page.

Provide your login details.

Submit and download the answer key.

The entrance test was conducted on June 8 and 9, in two shifts on both days- first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

For section A of the paper (Analytical Ability), questions were in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

For section B or Mathematical Ability too, questions were in English and Telugu and English and Urdu. However, for section C (Communication Ability), questions were in English only.

The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad.