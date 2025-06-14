UGC NET June 2025 News: How to download exam city slip, admit card when out

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2025 exam from June 25 to 29. The subject-wise detailed schedule for the exam has been released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and exam city slips and admit cards are expected next. UGC NET June 2025 News: How to download exam city slip, admit card when released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

NTA will first release the UGC NET exam city intimation slips, and after that, admit cards.

On exam city slips, candidates will learn where their exam centres will be located. The admit card will mention the address of the exam centre, reporting time, paper timings and other details such as exam day instructions.

The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The UGC NET June question paper will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

There will be no break between the two sections. Paper I will consist of questions for 100 marks, and paper II will consist of questions for 200 marks.

The question papers will be set in English and Hindi only, except for language papers. Candidates must answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the application forms.

UGC NET June 2025: How to download admit card, exam city slips when out

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip download link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and download the exam city slip.

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test held for- (i) award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D and (iii) admission to Ph.D only. Candidates can check the official website for more information.