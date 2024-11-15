UK DElEd admit card 2024 released at ukdeled.com, direct link and how to download
Candidates can download the UK DElEd admit card from the official website, ukdeled.com.
The Uttarakhand School Education Department has released admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination. Candidates can download the UK DElEd admit card from the official website, ukdeled.com.
The department has informed that if a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit cards, they can use the second server.
UK DElEd admit card: Link 1
UK DElEd admit card: Link 2
The Uttarakhand DElEd entrance examination is scheduled for November 30. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
How to download UK DElEd admit card 2024
- Go to ukdeled.com
- Log in to the candidate page using the registration number and password.
- The admit card will be displayed on the next page.
- Check and download your hall ticket.
