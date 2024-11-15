UK DElEd admit card 2024 released at ukdeled.com, direct link and how to download

The Uttarakhand School Education Department has released admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination. Candidates can download the UK DElEd admit card from the official website, ukdeled.com. UK DElEd admit card 2024 released (ukdeled.com, screenshot)

The department has informed that if a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit cards, they can use the second server.

The Uttarakhand DElEd entrance examination is scheduled for November 30. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

