Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK DElEd admit card 2024 released at ukdeled.com, direct link and how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 15, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Candidates can download the UK DElEd admit card from the official website, ukdeled.com.

The Uttarakhand School Education Department has released admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination. Candidates can download the UK DElEd admit card from the official website, ukdeled.com.

UK DElEd admit card 2024 released (ukdeled.com, screenshot)
UK DElEd admit card 2024 released (ukdeled.com, screenshot)

The department has informed that if a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit cards, they can use the second server.

UK DElEd admit card: Link 1

UK DElEd admit card: Link 2

The Uttarakhand DElEd entrance examination is scheduled for November 30. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

How to download UK DElEd admit card 2024

  1. Go to ukdeled.com
  2. Log in to the candidate page using the registration number and password.
  3. The admit card will be displayed on the next page.
  4. Check and download your hall ticket.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //