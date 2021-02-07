UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16
Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from February 16 under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana', an official spokesman said here on Saturday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, the spokesman said.
The free-of-cost coaching institutes will start functioning from the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' on February 16 and registration for classes will commence on February 10, he added.
The 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and to be followed up at the district level in the next phase.
The coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.
In case of examinations like the NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.
Along with this, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online.
There will be doubt solving sessions to help the candidates to choose the best field for them and it will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.
The guest lecturers will help them with quick preparation and techniques to write crisp answers in the exam, the spokesman added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here
- Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended
- Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal
- Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here
- Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET 2021 held across country with covid-19 precautions: CBSE
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31 at 135 cities across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox