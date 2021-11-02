UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam dates announced

The recruitment exam for selection of sub-inspectors, platoon commanders, fire officers, in the Uttar Pradesh Police will be held from November 12 to December 2, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow said on Monday.

The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

As per the details given by the Board, candidates will be informed about the exam city and other details 10 days before the exam. Candidates can expect the details today onwards on the official website.

The exact details of the exam centre and the admit card will be issued to candidates three days before the commencement of the exam, the UPPRPB has said.

The exam will be held in three phases, and each phase will be held for a duration of six days. Three batches will sit for the exam every day.

In case of technical issues, if an exam can’t be held in a centre, the exam will be rescheduled and will be held on December 3.

This recruitment drive was announced in February 2021 and a total of 9,534 vacancies will be filled.