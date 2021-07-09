UPCET 2021: NTA extends registration date till July 15,apply on upcet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for UPCET 2021. The last date to apply online has been extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates who could not apply before now have the chance to apply for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test on upcet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the correction window was scheduled to open on July 8 and close on July 14, but with the extension of the last date to register, the correction window dates may also be revised. However, the Agency has not released any official update on this yet.

UPCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on UPCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to register was extended earlier as well to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates.

Meanwhile, the stet government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. The scores of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.



