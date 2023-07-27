Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 releasing today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 releasing today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 09:14 AM IST

UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023 will be released today. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, July 27. When released, candidates can download it from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Previously, it was scheduled to be out on July 16 but it was postponed.

“The Candidates can download their Admit Card for Online Entrance Examination from 27-07-2023,” reads a message displayed on the website.

JEECUP will conduct UPJEE (Polytechnic) tentatively in the first week of August, 2023.

Earlier this month, the online registration window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened for new candidates.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit cards

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Find and open the admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter the asked details and login.

Check your admit card and download it

Take a printout for the exam day.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is held at state level for admission at government and private polytechnic colleges.

Sign out