UPPRPB SI civil police, PAC, FSSO exam answer key: Know how to challenge
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow is currently inviting objections against the official answer key of the Sub- Inspector Civil Police - PAC - FSSO - 2020-21 exam which was held from November 12 to December 2.
The UPPRPB answer key is available on the official website and the deadline by which candidates can challenge the answer key is December 16.
Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification available on the website to understand how to challenge the answer key.
Candidates can submit the challenges only once.
UPPRPB exam answer key: Know how to challenge
- Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on the answer key
- Enter registration number
- Select date of birth
- Select exam date
- Select shift
- Submit the details
- Download the answer key
- Challenge it by following the instructions given therein
