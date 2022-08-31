UPPRVNL Recruitment: 31 computer assistant posts on offer, apply from Sept 6

UPPRVNL Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment t the post of Computer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org

The application window will open on September 6, 2022. The last date to fill up the form and pay the fee is October 6, 2022 till 11:45 pm.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 31 vacancies for the post of Computer assistant.

Computer based tests (CBT) will be conducted in two parts. Shortlisted candidates in CBT will be called for documents verification. CBT will be conducted in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

To be eligible candidates must be 21 years to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

The application fee is Rs.1180 for unreserved category candidates and Rs. 826 for SC/ST category candidates. The application fee is Rs.12 for PWD category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website uprvunl.org

Click on the apply link for computer assistant posts

Fill in the application form, upload relevant documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

