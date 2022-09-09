Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPRVUNL Recruitment: Hall ticket for clerk other posts out on uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Recruitment: Hall ticket for clerk other posts out on uprvunl.org

Published on Sep 09, 2022 09:54 PM IST

UPRVUNL Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued the admit cards for various posts including that of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk.

Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website uprvunl.org.
ByHT Education Desk

UPRVUNL Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued the admit cards for various posts including that of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website uprvunl.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 63 vacancies, out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Chief Chemist, 4 are for the post of Additional Private Secretary, 9 are for the post of Assistant Review Officer, and 45 are for the post of Account Clerk.

The examination will be conducted in computer based test mode (CBT) for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can access the admit card by keying in their login ID and password.

The admit cards will contain all the necessary information including date and time of the examination, Venue, roll number of the candidate, general instructions and other personal details.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website uprvunl.org

Click on the Career tab

Click on “Click here to download the Admit cards of Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the posts of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Accounts clerk in UPRVUNL against Advertisement No. U-47/UPRVUSA/2022.”

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

Direct link here. Click here.

recruitment hall ticket
