UPSC CDS II Final result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Final result 2021. The final result for Combined Defence Service has been declared and is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 142 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

UPSC CDS II Final result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.