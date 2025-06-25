UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the examination timetable for UPSC CDS II examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Defense Service (II) Examination can check the timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in. 1. UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check the exam schedule is given here.

As per the schedule, the CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The examination will be conducted in three shifts, each for two hours. The paper-wise shift timings are as follows:

English - 9 AM to 11 AM General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Elementary Mathematics - 4 PM to 6 PM.

Notably, the UPSC CDS II application window closed on June 20, 2025. The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam.

UPSC CDS II Exam Schedule: Here's how to check

Candidates can check the CDS II exam timetable by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the What's New section. Click on the link titled, “Examination Time Table: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025” The timetable PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download the timetable, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.