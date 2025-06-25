Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2025 03:07 PM IST

UPSC CDS II exam 2025 will be conducted on September 14, 2025, in three shifts. Check the detailed timetable below. 

The Union Public Service Commission has released the examination timetable for UPSC CDS II examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Defense Service (II) Examination can check the timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in. 1. 

UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check the exam schedule is given here.
UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check the exam schedule is given here.

As per the schedule, the CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The examination will be conducted in three shifts, each for two hours. The paper-wise shift timings are as follows: 

  1. English - 9 AM to 11 AM
  2. General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.
  3. Elementary Mathematics - 4 PM to 6 PM.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS II timetable

Notably, the UPSC CDS II application window closed on June 20, 2025. The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam.

Also read: TNAU Rank List 2025 releasing today at tnau.ucanapply.com, here's how to check

UPSC CDS II Exam Schedule: Here's how to check

Candidates can check the CDS II exam timetable by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. 
  2. On the home page, go to the What's New section. 
  3. Click on the link titled, “Examination Time Table: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025”
  4. The timetable PDF will be displayed on your screen. 
  5. Download the timetable, and keep a printout for future reference.

Also read: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Application window for 261 posts closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, link here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS II timetable 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On