UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Correction window to open today at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will open the application correction window for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 on February 22, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the window to make modifications in the application form will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form. If a candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR profile, it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 is scheduled for May 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted to fill up 1105 posts in the organisation under various departments. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.