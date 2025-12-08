UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters out at upsc,gov.in, direct link here
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters have been released. The direct link to check and download it is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters. Candidates who will appear for the personality test can download the e-summon letters through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The personality test will be held from December 8, 2025 onwards. The interview will end on December 19, 2025. A total of 649 candidates will appear for the personality test. The reporting time for forenoon session if 9 am and for afternoon session is 1 pm.
Direct link to download e-summon letters
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025: How to download e-summon letters
To download the e-summon letters, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letter link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your e-summon letter will be displayed.
5. Check the letter and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule out at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here
Candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More