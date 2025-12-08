UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters out at upsc,gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters. Candidates who will appear for the personality test can download the e-summon letters through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The personality test will be held from December 8, 2025 onwards. The interview will end on December 19, 2025. A total of 649 candidates will appear for the personality test. The reporting time for forenoon session if 9 am and for afternoon session is 1 pm.

Direct link to download e-summon letters UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025: How to download e-summon letters To download the e-summon letters, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letter link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your e-summon letter will be displayed.

5. Check the letter and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.