Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 out, download link here

The admit card for main examination will be available from June 2 to June 25, 2023. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2023 will be conducted from June 24 and June 25, 2023 across India.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.