UPSC CSE 2025 application window closes today at upsc.gov.in, apply by 6 PM, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will be closing the application window for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examination have their last chance to do on the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2025 application window will close by 6 PM on February 18, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note that the applications must be submitted by 6 PM.

As per the UPSC's official notification, the correction window will be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025.

To apply, candidates must create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime. Those who have created the OTR profile can directly fill out the application form.

The application fee for UPSC CSE 2025 is ₹100. However, female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates do not need to pay the application fee.

Notably, the UPSC CSE 2025 consists of two parts – Prelims and Mains (written examination and interview).

To be deemed eligible for UPSC CSE 2025, applicants should possess a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification.

Applicants who have appeared for the qualifying exam for the graduation degree but are waiting for result will also be allowed to apply. However, if qualified for the interview/personality test, they must prove that they have passed the examination.

Candidates in MBBS/BDS/Veterinary Science etc. and equivalent degree must submit proof of internship completion.

Candidates with MBBS or other professional qualifications for medical degrees who are yet to complete the internship will be allowed to appear for UPSC CSE 2025 provisionally. In such case, they will need to submit the degree certificate and proof of internship completion at the time of interview.

Age limit:

Applicants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 32 years as on August 1, 2025.

For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit will be relaxed.

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 25, 2025.

Through the recruitment drive, the Civil Services examination will be conducted for approximately 979 vacancies.

UPSC CSE 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE (Prelims) 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in. Click on the New Registration tab on the home page to register in the OTR platform. If already registered, log in straightaway. Enter the required details to register in the OTR platform. Key in your credentials to log in and submit. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of UPSC.