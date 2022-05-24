UPSC Engineering Services (Main) exam 2022 time table released, check here

UPSC ESE Main 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released time table for the Engineering Services Main exam or UPSC ESE Main 2022. Candidates can download the UPSC ESE Main time table 2022 from the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held on June 26, Sunday, in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

Duration of the discipline specific papers is 3 hours and they carry 300 marks each.

UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Time Table

Exam date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Morning shift (from 9 am to 12 pm): Civil Engineering paper 1, Mechanical Engineering paper 1, Electrical Engineering paper 1, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 1.

Civil Engineering paper 2, Mechanical Engineering paper 2, Electrical Engineering paper 2, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 2.

For more details about these papers, visit upsc.gov.in. Here is the UPSC notification on ESE Main examination 2022 time table:

