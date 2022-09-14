UPSC ESE notification 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, apply till October 4
The UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023 official notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission.
Union Public Service Commission has issued the official notification of the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023. The online application process started on September 14 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 4 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply online at www.upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
The online Applications can be withdrawn from October 12 to October 18 till 6:00 PM after which the link will be disabled.
The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on February 19, 2023.
UPSC ESE 2033 exam application fee: Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from submission of application fee. For other candidates the application fee is ₹200.
UPSC ESE application 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage click on one tome registration
Register yourself
Login and go to apply link for ESE Prelims 2023
Fill the application form, upload documents and submit
Pay the application fee
Download the submitted form and take printout.ht
Candidates can check detailed notification here
