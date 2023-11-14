UPSC IFS Main exam 2023 admit card date released at upsc.gov.in, exam from Nov 26

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card release date for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. The Commission will upload the IFS (Main) exam 2023 admit card on November 17. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC to conduct IFS Main 2023 exam from Nov 26

Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, the forenoon Session will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon Session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

“In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soexam9-upsc@gov.in ) for taking the decision in the matter”, reads the official notification.

In order to fill out the Attendance List, it is also recommended that candidates bring a black ballpoint pen.

UPSC IFS Main Admit Card 2023: How to download the Admit card

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Look for the UPSC IFS Main exam admit card link

Login using Registration ID/Roll Number and Date Of Birth

UPSC IFS admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

