Supreme Court of India (File photo)
UPSC Prelims 2021: SC hearing plea of age barred candidates for extra chance

  • A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:45 PM IST

The Supreme Court has begun hearing petitions of age barred candidates seeking an extra chance for clearing the Civil Services Preliminary exam for 2021.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.

The Centre informed the SC on Tuesday that it was not agreeable to giving an extra chance to Age-barred candidates who appeared for the civil service exam held last year on October 4.

Many candidates appearing before the Court had cited the extraordinary situation of Covid-19 as many candidates failed to prepare for the examination being front line workers.

The bench had on Monday while hearing the case asked the Centre if an extra chance could be provided to age barred candidates as well.

Earlier the Centre had agreed to provide an extra chance to those candidates who appeared for the exam last year and had exhausted their final attempt.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Centre told the Court that those who could not prepare for the exam were given the option to opt-out and save their last chance.

The UPSC which conducts civil service exams every year stipulates six attempts for general candidates till the age of 32 years. The OBC candidates have nine attempts till 35 years while SC/ST candidates have unlimited attempts till they attain 37 years.

Over 2000 candidates who appeared last year were age barred and will stand benefitted if an extra chance is provided to appear this year.

Topics
supreme court upsc prelims upsc civil services exam upsc civil services
