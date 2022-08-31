UPSSSC ASO/ARO revised answer keys released, here's how to download

UPSSSC ASO/ARO Revised answer keys: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the revised answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Research Officer (ARO) competitive examination 2022. Candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC conducted the ASO/ ARO written examination on May 22 and the provisional answer key was released on July 12, 2022.

The revised answer keys have been published as a result of resolution of objections raised when the provisional answer key was released. The revised answer keys have been uploaded for all eight series of question papers.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 904 vacancies for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer.

