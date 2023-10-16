The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 in due course of time. The admit card when released can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download hall tickets

The written examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. All those candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will have to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. They also have to reach the exam centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

