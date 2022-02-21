UPTET result 2021 likely to be released on February 25 at updeled.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB is likely to release the UPTET result on February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the UPTET can check their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB had conducted the UPTET examination on January 23.

A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET-2021, including 12,91,627 at the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the primary level exam. Similarly, 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) candidates had appeared at the lower primary level.

Earlier, UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 of last year due to a paper leak. However, the exam was rescheduled for January 23 of this year.

UPTET result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official UPBEB website at updeled.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2021 result link available on the homepage

Key in your credentials

View your UPTET 2021 Result and check all details

Download it and take a printout.

