UTET answer key 2024 released at ubsc.uk.gov.in, check PDF here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released provisional answer keys for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET 2024). Candidates can download the UTET answer key from ubse.uk.gov.in. The PDF has been shared below. Uttarakhand UTET answer key released, check here (HT file)

The teacher eligibility test in Uttarakhand was held on October 24 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Both paper I and paper 2 had 150 questions and the total marks in each paper were 150.

The commission has also opened the objection window. Those who want to submit representations to the provisional answer key of UTET can do it up to 5 pm on November 30.

The format of the application has been shared along with the answer key.

The duly filled application form has to be emailed to secyutet@gmail.com.

Representations submitted after the deadline and through any other medium will not be accepted, the board said.

Candidates must submit only one objection in a form, the board added.

UTET Answer Key 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of UBSE, ubsce.uk.gov.in.

Open the UTET tab.

Click on the answer key link.

Download the PDF and check the correct answers.

Subject experts will examine and resolve the claims and objections. If an objection is found correct, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The result will be prepared and declared using the final answer key.

The UKTET result will be displayed on the website of the board and applicants will be informed about the declaration of the result through newspapers.

Certificate-cum-marksheet will also be issued to all successful (eligible) applicants through registered post.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.