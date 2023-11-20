close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sail through the verbal section in exams

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sail through the verbal section in exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 20, 2023 04:16 PM IST

With consistency and effort, one can easily pick up new words and put them to use in conversations.

Improving your vocabulary is not a herculean task. With consistency and effort, one can easily pick up new words and put them to use in conversations. You can sail through the vocabulary section in the competitive exams by putting in effort to improve your word power.

Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(REUTERS)
Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Fracas (Noun)

Meaning: a noisy disturbance or quarrel

Example: He got drunk and caused a fracas because they wouldn't let him in.

Fortuitous (Adjective)

Meaning: happening by chance rather than intention.

Example: The ball went into the goal by a fortuitous ricochet.

Forestall (Verb)

Meaning: prevent or obstruct (an anticipated event) by taking advance action

Example: They presented their resignations to forestall a vote of no confidence.

Foolhardy (Adjective)

Meaning: recklessly bold or rash

Example: The expedition was a foolhardy undertaking.

Take the test to understand how much you have understood.

  1. Can you think of 5 synonyms for the word forestall?
  2. Casual, predictable, incidental. Which of these words is the opposite of the word fortuitous?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

