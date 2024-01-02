Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your turn to improve word power like a pro

Scoring well in the verbal sections of competitive exams is no longer a tougher task as you might think to be. If you are consistent and push yourself to improve your word power on a daily basis, you can become a pro in answering the verbal section questions. Scoring well in the verbal sections of competitive exams is no longer a tougher task as you might think to be.(Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Vex (Verb)

Meaning: make (someone) feel annoyed, frustrated, or worried, especially with trivial matters

Example: I ain't vex with you

Vituperation (Noun)

Meaning: bitter and abusive language

Example: Even to ask the question is to invite vituperation

Veritable (Adjective)

Meaning: used for emphasis, often to qualify a metaphor

Example: Then I plonked everything onto plates and served this veritable feast

Verdant (Adjective)

Meaning: (of countryside) green with grass or other rich vegetation

Example: Whatever happened to the colourful and verdant front gardens of old?

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you think of some synonyms for the word Verdant? Can you come up with few sentences using the word Vituperation?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)