IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
competitive exams

Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you

Though clearing the UPSC Prelims at the first attempt is an uphill task, proper planning and strategic preparation during the last few months can be a sure-fire way to success.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exams are your gateway to the most prestigious government jobs like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), so on and so forth. So, it’s no wonder that these highly competitive exams, where lakhs of aspirants appear for a handful of positions, are a tough nut to crack. The exam has three stages:

Stage I: Preliminary Examination (Prelims)

Stage II: Mains Examination (Mains)

Stage III: UPSC Personality Test (Interview)

The date for UPSC Prelims 2021 is 27th June 2021. It consists of two papers, conducted in two phases on the same day. The papers are: General Studies Paper (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). They comprise of objective type questions with multiple choice of answers.

Given the fact that you have just above 100 days remaining for this exam, preparation is in full swing. Though clearing the UPSC Prelims at the first attempt is an uphill task, proper planning and strategic preparation during the last few months can be a sure-fire way to success. Here is what you need to do during the run-up to the exam.

Make a schedule

This is extremely important at this stage of preparation. While making a routine for these last few months, set your priorities based on the importance of the topics and your grasp on each. You can divide your subjects like this for the remaining 110 days (tweak it according to your requirements)

• Current Affairs: 25 days

• Indian History, Arts & Culture: 15 days

• Indian and World Geography: 12 days

• Indian Polity and Governance: 14 days

• Economic and Social Development: 14 days

• General Science: 8 days

• Environment: 12 days

• Revision of all subjects: Last 10 days

Include your preparation for CSAT within your schedule based on your grasp over the topics. Divide your days accordingly between GS and CSAT, keeping in mind that you only need to score 33 per cent in the later. However, your Paper I will not even be evaluated if you don’t score the required 33 per cent in this paper.

Make notes for each topic

The notes should be short and crisp so that it is easy for you to memorise. Also, organise your notes in a way that you don’t have to waste time looking for them while revising.

Pay special attention to Current Affairs

This is the most crucial part of the UPSC Prelims exam. You have to be abreast with the current affairs of at least 18 months. Apart from the popular Current Affairs books available in the market, go through 2 newspapers every day. Always do an in-depth research for any topic that is making it to the news frequently. You should be aware of its history, corresponding theories, etc.

Do not neglect CSAT

Broadly speaking, this paper is a test of your aptitude, logical reasoning and comprehension skills. Spend at least 1 hour every day for this subject if you’re struggling with it. In a qualifying paper like CSAT, focus more on your strengths than weaknesses. The intention should be to enhance your overall familiarity with the basics.

Revise as much as you can

While revising the whole syllabus is important, focus more on its data and fact-oriented parts in the last leg of preparation. Refer more to your notes than the books while revising.

Topic-wise suggestions

• Focus more on Modern History, arts and culture

• Pay more attention to Indian Geography:

• For Polity, keep your eyes open for any significant judgement, new bills and acts passed by the Parliament

• For Economics, get your basics right with the NCERT books on Macro and Micro economics, Indian Economic Development, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc exam ias exam upsc exam date
Close
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
competitive exams

Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Though clearing the UPSC Prelims at the first attempt is an uphill task, proper planning and strategic preparation during the last few months can be a sure-fire way to success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • JEE Main 2021: According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
competitive exams

SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various Centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(PTI File)
The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various Centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(PTI File)
competitive exams

JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JEE main exam was held between February 23-26. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main February 2021 examination can now check their results on official website of JEE main.(Deepak Gupta/HT File)
The JEE main exam was held between February 23-26. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main February 2021 examination can now check their results on official website of JEE main.(Deepak Gupta/HT File)
competitive exams

JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 results are likely to be out today. Only 2,50,000 students, who have qualified it will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021 (Representational Image). HT file
JEE Main 2021 results are likely to be out today. Only 2,50,000 students, who have qualified it will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021 (Representational Image). HT file
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the exam

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Rigorous practice and efficient time management during these last few months are the key to success in the JEE Advanced examination. Optimise your preparation with our tips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main answer key Feb 2021 exam: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key here.(JEEmain.nta.nic.in)
JEE Main answer key Feb 2021 exam: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key here.(JEEmain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of 400 posts of PCS, 16 are of deputy superintendent of police and maximum 292 are of principal in government inter colleges. There are also 4 posts of ARTO, 30 of block development officer, 6 of finance and accounts office in industrial development department.(HT File)
Of 400 posts of PCS, 16 are of deputy superintendent of police and maximum 292 are of principal in government inter colleges. There are also 4 posts of ARTO, 30 of block development officer, 6 of finance and accounts office in industrial development department.(HT File)
competitive exams

UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Over 6.88 lakh candidates have applied for UPPSC's combined state/upper subordinate services examination 2021, commonly known as PCS exam, and assistant conservator of forest /range forest officer services examination 2021, say UPPSC officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check results on mobile easily

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
competitive exams

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:35 PM IST
With Phases II, III and IV of JEE Main 2021 almost breathing down the neck, here are some smart strategies that will help our aspiring engineers come out with flying colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
competitive exams

Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP