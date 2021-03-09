Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exams are your gateway to the most prestigious government jobs like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), so on and so forth. So, it’s no wonder that these highly competitive exams, where lakhs of aspirants appear for a handful of positions, are a tough nut to crack. The exam has three stages:

Stage I: Preliminary Examination (Prelims)

Stage II: Mains Examination (Mains)

Stage III: UPSC Personality Test (Interview)

The date for UPSC Prelims 2021 is 27th June 2021. It consists of two papers, conducted in two phases on the same day. The papers are: General Studies Paper (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). They comprise of objective type questions with multiple choice of answers.

Given the fact that you have just above 100 days remaining for this exam, preparation is in full swing. Though clearing the UPSC Prelims at the first attempt is an uphill task, proper planning and strategic preparation during the last few months can be a sure-fire way to success. Here is what you need to do during the run-up to the exam.

Make a schedule

This is extremely important at this stage of preparation. While making a routine for these last few months, set your priorities based on the importance of the topics and your grasp on each. You can divide your subjects like this for the remaining 110 days (tweak it according to your requirements)

• Current Affairs: 25 days

• Indian History, Arts & Culture: 15 days

• Indian and World Geography: 12 days

• Indian Polity and Governance: 14 days

• Economic and Social Development: 14 days

• General Science: 8 days

• Environment: 12 days

• Revision of all subjects: Last 10 days

Include your preparation for CSAT within your schedule based on your grasp over the topics. Divide your days accordingly between GS and CSAT, keeping in mind that you only need to score 33 per cent in the later. However, your Paper I will not even be evaluated if you don’t score the required 33 per cent in this paper.

Make notes for each topic

The notes should be short and crisp so that it is easy for you to memorise. Also, organise your notes in a way that you don’t have to waste time looking for them while revising.

Pay special attention to Current Affairs

This is the most crucial part of the UPSC Prelims exam. You have to be abreast with the current affairs of at least 18 months. Apart from the popular Current Affairs books available in the market, go through 2 newspapers every day. Always do an in-depth research for any topic that is making it to the news frequently. You should be aware of its history, corresponding theories, etc.

Do not neglect CSAT

Broadly speaking, this paper is a test of your aptitude, logical reasoning and comprehension skills. Spend at least 1 hour every day for this subject if you’re struggling with it. In a qualifying paper like CSAT, focus more on your strengths than weaknesses. The intention should be to enhance your overall familiarity with the basics.

Revise as much as you can

While revising the whole syllabus is important, focus more on its data and fact-oriented parts in the last leg of preparation. Refer more to your notes than the books while revising.

Topic-wise suggestions

• Focus more on Modern History, arts and culture

• Pay more attention to Indian Geography:

• For Polity, keep your eyes open for any significant judgement, new bills and acts passed by the Parliament

• For Economics, get your basics right with the NCERT books on Macro and Micro economics, Indian Economic Development, etc.