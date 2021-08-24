WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release today on wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC will release WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 on August 24, 2021. The admit card will be released on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The Judicial Service examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021 across the state.

The e-Admit Cards for the examination will be uploaded to the Commission’s website by August 24, 2021, for the convenience of the admitted candidates. Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof on and from August 24. The appearing candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specific examination. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

• Click on WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/ admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan CARD or UID no. card or EPIC or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit card at the venue of the examination.