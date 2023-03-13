WB Wireless Operator Personality Test call letter out at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the e- call letter for the personality test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications will be held on and from March 20.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

West Bengal Wireless Operator Personality Test: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Wireless Operator e-admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference