WBJEEB releases tentative schedule of upcoming entrance examinations, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 15, 2025 08:25 PM IST

WBJEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, as per the exam schedule. 

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the tentative schedule for the upcoming entrance exams in 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to check the exam schedule can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

JENPAS(UG)-2025 and JELET-2025 will be conducted on May 25 and June 15, 2025.(HT file)
As per the official notice, WBJEE 2025, which is an entrance exam that will decide the candidature of students for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses, will be conducted on April 27, 2025.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025: Eligibility criteria to fee details, all you need to know

Similarly, JENPAS(UG)-2025 and JELET-2025 will be conducted on May 25 and June 15, 2025.

Find the complete schedule here:

Name of the examFor Admission toDate of Exam
WBJEE-2025Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Architechture Course27-04-2025
JENPAS(UG)-2025B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical UG Courses25-05-2025
JELET-20253rd Semester in 4-Year Degree Courses in Engineering & Technology/Pharmacy under Lateral Entry Scheme15-06-2025
PUBDET-2025Under Graduate Courses in Presidency University21-06-2025 and 22-06-2025
ANM & GNM -2025ANM( R) & GNM Courses29-06-2025
JEPBN-2025Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Course12-07-2025
JEMScN-2025M.Sc Nursing Course13-07-2025
JEMAS(PG)-2025PG Courses in Paramedical & Allied Sciences under WBUHS19-07-2025
JECA-2025Master of Computer Application (MCA Course)20-07-2025
PUMDET-2025Post Graduate Courses in Presidency University27-07-2025

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE June 2025 registration open at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
