WBJEEB releases tentative schedule of upcoming entrance examinations, details here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the tentative schedule for the upcoming entrance exams in 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to check the exam schedule can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. JENPAS(UG)-2025 and JELET-2025 will be conducted on May 25 and June 15, 2025.(HT file)

As per the official notice, WBJEE 2025, which is an entrance exam that will decide the candidature of students for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses, will be conducted on April 27, 2025.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025: Eligibility criteria to fee details, all you need to know

Similarly, JENPAS(UG)-2025 and JELET-2025 will be conducted on May 25 and June 15, 2025.

Find the complete schedule here:

Name of the exam For Admission to Date of Exam WBJEE-2025 Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Architechture Course 27-04-2025 JENPAS(UG)-2025 B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical UG Courses 25-05-2025 JELET-2025 3rd Semester in 4-Year Degree Courses in Engineering & Technology/Pharmacy under Lateral Entry Scheme 15-06-2025 PUBDET-2025 Under Graduate Courses in Presidency University 21-06-2025 and 22-06-2025 ANM & GNM -2025 ANM( R) & GNM Courses 29-06-2025 JEPBN-2025 Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Course 12-07-2025 JEMScN-2025 M.Sc Nursing Course 13-07-2025 JEMAS(PG)-2025 PG Courses in Paramedical & Allied Sciences under WBUHS 19-07-2025 JECA-2025 Master of Computer Application (MCA Course) 20-07-2025 PUMDET-2025 Post Graduate Courses in Presidency University 27-07-2025 View All Prev Next

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE June 2025 registration open at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link to apply