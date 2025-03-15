WBJEEB releases tentative schedule of upcoming entrance examinations, details here
WBJEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, as per the exam schedule.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the tentative schedule for the upcoming entrance exams in 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to check the exam schedule can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the official notice, WBJEE 2025, which is an entrance exam that will decide the candidature of students for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses, will be conducted on April 27, 2025.
Similarly, JENPAS(UG)-2025 and JELET-2025 will be conducted on May 25 and June 15, 2025.
Find the complete schedule here:
|Name of the exam
|For Admission to
|Date of Exam
|WBJEE-2025
|Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Architechture Course
|27-04-2025
|JENPAS(UG)-2025
|B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical UG Courses
|25-05-2025
|JELET-2025
|3rd Semester in 4-Year Degree Courses in Engineering & Technology/Pharmacy under Lateral Entry Scheme
|15-06-2025
|PUBDET-2025
|Under Graduate Courses in Presidency University
|21-06-2025 and 22-06-2025
|ANM & GNM -2025
|ANM( R) & GNM Courses
|29-06-2025
|JEPBN-2025
|Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Course
|12-07-2025
|JEMScN-2025
|M.Sc Nursing Course
|13-07-2025
|JEMAS(PG)-2025
|PG Courses in Paramedical & Allied Sciences under WBUHS
|19-07-2025
|JECA-2025
|Master of Computer Application (MCA Course)
|20-07-2025
|PUMDET-2025
|Post Graduate Courses in Presidency University
|27-07-2025
For more information, visit the official website.
