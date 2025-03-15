Menu Explore
IGNOU TEE June 2025 registration open at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 15, 2025 06:53 PM IST

The June 2025 Term-end Examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes (Pen & Paper & CBT Mode) is likely to commence from 02nd June, 2025 onwards

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the registration process for the June 2025 Term-end Examinations on its official website. Candidates who would like to register can visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Last date to Apply Online for TEE JUNE-2025 is w.e.f. 14 March 2025 to 20 April 2025 without a Late fee. (HT File)
Exam date:

Direct Link to apply for IGNOU TEE June 2025

Last date to Apply Online for TEE JUNE-2025 is w.e.f. 14 March 2025 to 20 April 2025 without a Late fee. The students who have appeared in December, 2024 Term-End-Examinations for previous semester/year courses but their result is not declared as on the date of filling up the examination form may apply/add such course(s), later on, after declaration of results, if they do not complete successfully the term-end-examinations of any course (s).

Regarding Hall Ticket:

Hall Ticket (TEE, Course Code of Project Report, Course Codes for appearing Practical Examinations) to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately one week prior to the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Students are directed to take the printout of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket well before the commencement of the examination.

For more information, visit the official website.

