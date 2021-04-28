IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Civil Services and other exams postponed, check official notice here
WBPSC Civil Services and other exams postponed, check official notice here(WBPSC)
WBPSC Civil Services and other exams postponed, check official notice here(WBPSC)
competitive exams

WBPSC Civil Services and other exams postponed, check official notice here

WBPSC Civil Services and other exams have been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official link wbpsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 11:34 AM IST

West Bengal Public Service Commission has postponed WBPSC Civil Service Exam and other exams due to the COVID19 surge in the state. The examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to June 30, 2021 has been postponed until further orders. The official notice can be checked by all candidates through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

The decision to postpone the written exams was taken after consulting with the state government to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 19 and 21, 2021, West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 was scheduled on May 30 and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 was scheduled on June 13, 2021.

As per the official notice, the fresh dates for the postponed examination would be announced in due course. The updates can be checked by all candidates on the official site of WBPSC.

Earlier, the examination was postponed by the Commission till May 15, 2021. The examination was then postponed owing to the pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conducting of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbpsc wbpsc civil services exam postponed sarkari naukri + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP