WBPSC Civil Services and other exams postponed, check official notice here

West Bengal Public Service Commission has postponed WBPSC Civil Service Exam and other exams due to the COVID19 surge in the state. The examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to June 30, 2021 has been postponed until further orders. The official notice can be checked by all candidates through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

The decision to postpone the written exams was taken after consulting with the state government to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 19 and 21, 2021, West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 was scheduled on May 30 and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 was scheduled on June 13, 2021.

As per the official notice, the fresh dates for the postponed examination would be announced in due course. The updates can be checked by all candidates on the official site of WBPSC.

Earlier, the examination was postponed by the Commission till May 15, 2021. The examination was then postponed owing to the pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conducting of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State.