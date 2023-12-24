West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key released at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, direct link here
West Bengal releases answer key for NMMS 2023 exam for class VIII. Check it on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.
The School Education Department, West Bengal has released the answer key for the National Means- Cum Merit Scholarship Examination 2023 for class VIII. Canididates who have appeared for the NMMS 2023 exam can check the answer key through the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.
Direct link to check NMMS 2023 answer key
Candidates can raise feedback to the answer key till December 26, 2023, through the email id helpscholarships@gmail.com. Feedback should be supported by the necessary source/ documents/ clarifications. Any Feedback after Dec 26 will not be entertained.
West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key: How to check
Visit the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in
Next, click on the "Provisional Answer keys of MAT & SAT Exam (NMMSE 2023)"
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.
For more details candidates should visit the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in