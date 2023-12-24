close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key released at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, direct link here

West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key released at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2023 05:20 PM IST

West Bengal releases answer key for NMMS 2023 exam for class VIII. Check it on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

The School Education Department, West Bengal has released the answer key for the National Means- Cum Merit Scholarship Examination 2023 for class VIII. Canididates who have appeared for the NMMS 2023 exam can check the answer key through the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

West Bengal releases answer key for NMMS 2023 exam
West Bengal releases answer key for NMMS 2023 exam

Direct link to check NMMS 2023 answer key

Candidates can raise feedback to the answer key till December 26, 2023, through the email id helpscholarships@gmail.com. Feedback should be supported by the necessary source/ documents/ clarifications. Any Feedback after Dec 26 will not be entertained.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Next, click on the "Provisional Answer keys of MAT & SAT Exam (NMMSE 2023)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

For more details candidates should visit the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out