West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key released at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, direct link here

The School Education Department, West Bengal has released the answer key for the National Means- Cum Merit Scholarship Examination 2023 for class VIII. Canididates who have appeared for the NMMS 2023 exam can check the answer key through the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. West Bengal releases answer key for NMMS 2023 exam

Candidates can raise feedback to the answer key till December 26, 2023, through the email id helpscholarships@gmail.com. Feedback should be supported by the necessary source/ documents/ clarifications. Any Feedback after Dec 26 will not be entertained.

West Bengal NMMS 2023 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Next, click on the "Provisional Answer keys of MAT & SAT Exam (NMMSE 2023)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

