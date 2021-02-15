Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams
With an aim to provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants of various competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched 'path pradarshak' free coaching facility across the state under the 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'.
"Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects of Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state so that we can provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants," said the chief minister.
The UP CM was speaking at the inauguration of the coaching facility via video conferencing where he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.
"Today we are launching 'path pradarshak' coaching facilities under the Abhyudaya Yojana, classes of which shall commence from tomorrow. I assure all the aspirants that this coaching will definitely come up to your expectations and help you achieve your goals," he added.
As per the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government, the 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will start operating from today with classes commencing from tomorrow in every division of the state under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana that will provide free coaching classes to competitive exam candidates.
Students will be provided assistance free of cost by the officers of the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Service for the preparation of competitive examinations and the classes will be conducted online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
- Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details
- RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam
- JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25
- According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now
- JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
- UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox