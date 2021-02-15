IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
competitive exams

Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams

The UP CM was speaking at the inauguration of the coaching facility via video conferencing where he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST

With an aim to provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants of various competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched 'path pradarshak' free coaching facility across the state under the 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'.

"Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects of Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state so that we can provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants," said the chief minister.

The UP CM was speaking at the inauguration of the coaching facility via video conferencing where he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

"Today we are launching 'path pradarshak' coaching facilities under the Abhyudaya Yojana, classes of which shall commence from tomorrow. I assure all the aspirants that this coaching will definitely come up to your expectations and help you achieve your goals," he added.

As per the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government, the 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will start operating from today with classes commencing from tomorrow in every division of the state under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana that will provide free coaching classes to competitive exam candidates.

Students will be provided assistance free of cost by the officers of the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Service for the preparation of competitive examinations and the classes will be conducted online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath govt chief minister yogi adityanath free coaching competitive exam
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
competitive exams

Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The UP CM was speaking at the inauguration of the coaching facility via video conferencing where he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
NTSE was conducted at 58 centres across 40 cities including Srinagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Kavaratti, Port Blair, Gangtok, and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule.(ANI file)
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
competitive exams

No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lecturership posts in varsities, colleges: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
competitive exams

IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP