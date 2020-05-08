Conduct exams soon after lockdown, UP varsities told

education

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh higher education department has asked the state universities to complete annual exam for final year students soon after lockdown ends and also to start evaluation of answer sheets in green zone districts.

Principal secretary, higher education, Monika S Garg has issued guidelines for all the state universities for evaluation of evaluation of answers sheets, conducting of remaining examinations and academic calendars for the 2020-21.

She said the universities should conduct the final year/final semester examination for 2019-20 as soon as the lockdown ends and their results should be declared as the first priority so that the admission process for the next level is not delayed.

The universities were asked to design an action plan to conduct the remaining examination for first year and second year and declare the results.

On evaluation of answers sheets, she said the universities may resume the evaluation in those districts which falls under green zone as identified by the respective district administration.

The universities which come under orange and red zone should develop their action plan as how they will start the evaluation work in consultation with the district administration and should submit their plans to the higher education department by May 12.

The higher education department has issued academic calendar of the new season 2020-21 in which it was proposed the classes of second, third, fourth and fifth year from July 6, 2020 onward.

The classes of first year students should start from August 17.

The examination for the first semester students of 2020-21 should be delayed by 15 to 20 days so that the syllabus could be completed within that period. To complete the course work, the daily schedule of the classes will be increased. Besides winter vacations and other holidays will be shortened so that it doesn’t adversely impact the learning process in universities or colleges.

It was also proposed that the teaching work for the session 2021-22 in the universities and colleges must start from July 5, 2021.

Garg, in her letter to the vice chancellors, said that if they face any difficulties they may contact higher education department for guidance.