close_game
close_game
News / Education / Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas through various activities

Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas through various activities

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 22, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Activities suggested by the UGC include reading the Preamble, webinars on Constitutional values and fundamentals of the Indian Constitution.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to organise various activities, including reading the Preamble, webinars to celebrate Constitution day 2023 on November 26.

Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas (File Photo)
Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas (File Photo)

“An important part of the celebration is reading the Preamble to the Constitution and reaffirming our commitment to uphold its ideology. A provision has also been made on MyGov portal to 'Read the preamble' online and download a certificate. Other activities including talks/ webinars on Constitutional values and fundamentals of the Indian Constitution may also be organized,” UGC Secretary Professor Manish R Joshi said in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellors and Principals.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The commission has also asked to upload details of these events, including photos and videos on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) on uamp.ugc.ac.in.

About Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed on November 26. On that day, in 1949. the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

After gaining independence from the British Rule, the Constituent Assembly took the task of drafting the Constitution of this newly-formed nation. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar chaired the assembly while Dr. Rajendra Prasad was its president.

Dr. Ambedkar completed the draft of the Indian Constitution in 1948 and presented it in the assembly. The draft was adopted on November 26, 1949 with some amendments. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out