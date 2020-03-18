e-paper
Coronavirus: Andhra government shuts all educational institutions

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to review the situation in the state.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI file photo)
The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday declared holidays for all educational institutions from Thursday till March 31, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to review the situation in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary to CM, P. V. Ramesh said the holidays for the educational institutions were declared to strengthen the ongoing measures to prevent and contain Covid-19 in the state.

Unlike Telangana and other states, Andhra Pradesh has not yet announced closure of parks, gyms, clubs or imposed restrictions on marriages and other functions.

The state has reported only one Covid-19 positive case. According to the Health Department, out of 102 samples tested so far, 90 were tested negative while results were awaited for 11 others.

Officials said 20 people were under hospital admissions while 586 were under home isolation. The authorities so far identified 856 people for observation and out of them, 250 completed 28 days observation.

The measures taken for controlling coronavirus in the state includes a 24x7 control room (0866-2410978) and 104 help line (Toll free number) for providing health advice on Covid-19. The state government notified the district collectors as district nodal officers for taking measures towards containment and surveillance of Covid-19 in their respective districts.

