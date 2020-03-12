Coronavirus: Delhi schools, colleges to remain shut till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:12 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the closure of schools and colleges in the capital till March 31 in view of coronavirus threat. He said schools and colleges in Delhi, where exams are not being held, will remain shut till March 31.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

The Delhi CM further said, “disinfecting all public places, including govt, private offices and shopping malls has been made compulsory.” “The city government has declared coronavirus an epidemic,” Kejriwal said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and top government officials.

Delhi government has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared that the global coronavirus crisis was now a pandemic.

On March 5, the Delhi government had announced the closure of all government, private and municipal corporation schools up to primary classes till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat .

(With inputs from Agencies)