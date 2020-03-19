e-paper
Coronavirus: Haryana cancels exams for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31

The Haryana government has cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday.

The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.

